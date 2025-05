COBB COUNTY, GA — Kool & the Gang member Mike Sumler, known as “Chicago Mike,” was killed in a car crash in Cobb County over the Memorial Day weekend.

Investigators believe Sumler’s car crossed into the opposite lanes on Veterans Memorial Highway Sunday night, striking another car head-on.

The other driver was not injured.

Sumler was 71 years old. He joined Kool & the Gang in 1985. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.