Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $489 million

ATLANTA — The Mega Millions jackpot is approaching half a billion dollars after no one won the top prize in the latest drawing.

Lottery officials say no ticket matched all six numbers during Tuesday night’s drawing, sending the jackpot higher for the next drawing on Friday.

The estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing now stands at $489 million.

Players who choose the cash option would receive more than $220 million.

The jackpot rolled over after no winning ticket matched all six numbers in the latest drawing.