Maynard Jackson’s childhood home restored as affordable housing for Spelman faculty

ATLANTA — After nearly two years of revitalization efforts, the childhood home of former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson has been fully restored and transformed into affordable housing for Spelman College faculty and staff.

Located at 220 Sunset Avenue in Southwest Atlanta, the historic 6,000-square-foot property now features five renovated two-bedroom apartments. Each unit will rent for approximately $1,450 per month.

Later today, DJR Construction Group, in partnership with the Westside Future Fund and several other regional organizations, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the official restoration of the landmark property.

John Ahmann, president and CEO of the Westside Future Fund, praised the project for preserving the home’s historic charm while modernizing it for new residents. “It’s beautiful inside, the way it’s been restored with wood floors, the windows, and the original staircase that has since been reused,” Ahmann said.

The restoration project reflects a broader mission to revitalize historic neighborhoods in Atlanta’s Westside while creating high-quality, affordable housing options for educators and community members.