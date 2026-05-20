Mattie’s Call issued for missing 81-year-old woman in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — Police in DeKalb County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 81-year-old woman.

A Mattie’s Call has been issued for Jacqulynn Foster.

Police said Foster was last seen Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. near the 1200 block of Pounds Lane in Clarkston.

She is described as 5-foot-7 and 125 pounds.

Police officials said she was last seen wearing a teal shirt, black pants, blue tennis shoes and a gray scarf covering her head.

Anyone with information about Foster’s whereabouts is asked to contact DeKalb County police at 770-724-7710.