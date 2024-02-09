Massive fire engulfs at least 3 homes in Brookhaven subdivision

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Crews are working to battle a massive fire in a Brookhaven subdivision.

DeKalb County Fire officials said just before 4 a.m. Friday, crews received reports of a fire at a home at Arbor Trace in Brookhaven.

When crews arrived, they saw large flames coming from a house in The Arbors at Lenox Par subdivision.

Officials confirmed the fire had spread to three houses.

According to the investigation, the owners of the first home that caught fire were out of town and got a notification from their Ring doorbell that something was wrong. Officials said they saw smoke coming from their home when they looked at the camera. After seeing the smoke, they alerted crews and went home.

Crews added three other homes have been evacuated while firefighters battle the blaze.

It is unclear if anyone has been injured.

The cause is still under investigation.





