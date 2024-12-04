MARTA train derails near King Memorial Station, rail service impacted

ATLANTA, GA. — MARTA is reporting a significant disruption of service on the green and blue lines on the east side of the city after a MARTA train derailed near the King Memorial Station on Wednesday morning.

MARTA says around 7:30 a.m., one of their trains going westbound near the King Memorial Station derailed. 16 passengers were on board and they were safely moved to another train.

No injuries were reported.

MARTA says preliminary findings show one set of train wheels lost contact with the rail. Rail operations are currently working to re-rail the car and move it to the rail yard.

MARTA has established a “bus bridge,” which will create shuttle service between the Georgia State, King Memorial, Inman Park, and Candler Park stations. MARTA has also activated its MARTA-connect feature to provide an eight dollar credit for the Lyft ride share service.