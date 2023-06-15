MARTA breaks ground on first new transit line in over 20 years

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Atlanta city leaders and MARTA officials break ground on the region’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line connecting neighborhoods in South Atlanta to Downtown.

“Connection means options it means opportunities, it means more convenient todays and more prosperous tomorrows,” said MARTA General Manager Collie Greenwood. “Rapid provides a crucial transportation option in communities such as this one.”

The 4.8-mile-long route will connect six city neighborhoods from the Carver Station to Five Points and Atlanta City Hall. MARTA estimates commuters will be able to ride from Carver Station to Five Points in 12-15 minutes.

“We know that transit development helps activate economic development,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “We’ve seen areas be transformed by transit development bringing new housing, retail dining options, and medical options, so access to public transportation really does matter.”

This is the transit agency’s first foray into bus rapid transit; the new program known as “MARTA Rapid” has plans for routes in Campbellton Road, Clayton Southlake, and Georgia 400.

“We’re actually expanding the reach and the options for the people of Atlanta,” Greenwood told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien.

The BRT line will include amenities that are aimed at adding to the efficiency, including boarding platforms, off-board fare collection and dedicated lanes on roadways.

Service on the line is expected to begin in the summer of 2025.

Summerhill BRT overhead map with stations listed (MARTA)

©2023 Cox Media Group