Local

MARTA breaks ground on first new transit line in over 20 years

By Jonathan O'Brien

MARTA VIPs hold ribboncutting ceremony for Summerhill BRT project Summerhill BRT project breaks ground on 6/15/2023 (Jonathan O'Brien)

By Jonathan O'Brien

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Atlanta city leaders and MARTA officials break ground on the region’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line connecting neighborhoods in South Atlanta to Downtown.

“Connection means options it means opportunities, it means more convenient todays and more prosperous tomorrows,” said MARTA General Manager Collie Greenwood. “Rapid provides a crucial transportation option in communities such as this one.”

The 4.8-mile-long route will connect six city neighborhoods from the Carver Station to Five Points and Atlanta City Hall. MARTA estimates commuters will be able to ride from Carver Station to Five Points in 12-15 minutes.

“We know that transit development helps activate economic development,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “We’ve seen areas be transformed by transit development bringing new housing, retail dining options, and medical options, so access to public transportation really does matter.”

This is the transit agency’s first foray into bus rapid transit; the new program known as “MARTA Rapid” has plans for routes in Campbellton Road, Clayton Southlake, and Georgia 400.

“We’re actually expanding the reach and the options for the people of Atlanta,” Greenwood told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien.

The BRT line will include amenities that are aimed at adding to the efficiency, including boarding platforms, off-board fare collection and dedicated lanes on roadways.

Service on the line is expected to begin in the summer of 2025.

Summerhill BRT overhead map with stations listed (MARTA)

©2023 Cox Media Group

Jonathan O'Brien

Jonathan O'Brien

95.5 WSB News Anchor and Reporter

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!