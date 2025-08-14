MARTA announces new interim GM and CEO

ATLANTA — The MARTA Board of Directors appointed a new interim General Manager and CEO on Thursday.

Jonathan Hunt will serve as the new interim GM and CEO. The announcement comes after the retirement of Collie Greenwood on July 17th.

Hunt has worked in MARTA’s legal department for nearly 12 years and was named Chief Legal Counsel in 2024.

The board has also formed a search committee to work with an executive search firm to select a permanent general manager and CEO.

Following Greenwood’s retirement in July, officials announced Chief Customer Officer Rhonda Allen would serve as MARTA’s interim CEO.