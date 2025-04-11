Marketside celery sticks recalled over Listeria concerns; sold at Walmart stores

ATLANTA — The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers about a recall involving Marketside brand celery sticks sold at Walmart stores due to potential Listeria contamination.

The recall affects 4-count, 4-inch/1.6 oz. bundle packs of Marketside Celery Sticks labeled “washed and ready-to-eat,” with a Best If Used By date of March 23, 2025, and Lot Code: P047650 printed on the front of the bag. The UPC code on the back of the bag is 6 81131 16151 0.

Although the product is past its expiration date and no longer available on store shelves, officials are concerned some consumers may have frozen the celery for later use. The FDA advises anyone in possession of the recalled celery whether refrigerated or frozen, not to consume it and to discard it immediately.

The issue was discovered during routine random sampling by the Georgia Department of Agriculture, where several samples taken from a store in Georgia tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, particularly in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

No illnesses have been reported at this time. Consumers with questions can contact the FDA or Walmart for more information.