Marietta woman struck by lightning thanks first responders who saved her life

MARIETTA, GA — A Marietta woman struck by lightning in a church parking lot is thanking first responders who she says saved her life.

On the evening of May 6, a bolt of lightning struck a tree next to 66-year-old Mary Jeanne Menna’s car in the parking lot of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Officials said the strike exploded the tree and sent Menna into cardiac arrest.

Menna said she does not remember much from that day, but she knows quick actions by first responders made a difference and she is lucky to be alive.

First responders were on scene performing CPR within minutes.

“They are truly God’s angels on earth. They are here to help people and save people and help us all, and I truly appreciate them,” Menna said.

Menna has since recovered and received a clean bill of health.