MARIETTA, GA — When someone with dementia or a loved one who’s on the spectrum wanders away, every second counts.

That’s why the Marietta Police Department is introducing a voluntary vulnerable persons registry designed to help officers reunite people with their families more quickly.

Marietta police Officer Chuck McPhilamy says the registry could give officers valuable information when responding to a report of someone missing.

“How much quicker could we get them reunited with you if we could look at pins on a map of homes nearby and compare the photos to the individual that were there standing with,” McPhilamy said.

The Marietta Police Department says the voluntary registry is intended to give officers another tool to help locate vulnerable people and get them home safely.

With Thanksgiving just one day away and the holiday season underway, McPhilamy says gatherings and distractions can make it easier for someone to wander off without being noticed.