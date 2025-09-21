Local

Marietta police investigating fatal head-on crash on Powder Springs Street

By WSB Radio News Staff
Deadly crash on Powder Springs Road in Marietta (Marietta Police Department)
MARIETTA, GA — Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened Saturday morning on Powder Springs Street near Laurel Springs Lane.

Investigators said the crash involved a Lexus and a Chevy Silverado pickup. According to police, the driver of the Lexus entered the travel lane on Powder Springs Street and struck the Silverado head-on.

The impact caused extensive damage to both vehicles. The driver of the Lexus, identified as 32-year-old Santiago Zarate Vincent of Chicago, died from his injuries.

Two passengers, along with the driver of the Silverado, were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said no charges have been filed at this time as the investigation continues.

