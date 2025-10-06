Local

Marietta City Schools superintendent donates $10,000 bonus to help seniors apply for college

MARIETTA, GA — For the seventh straight year, Marietta City Schools Superintendent Dr. Grant Rivera is giving back to his students, donating his $10,000 bonus to help high school seniors cover college application costs.

The donation ensures every senior at Marietta High School can apply early to a college or university without worrying about the expense. Rivera says no student should hesitate to apply because of financial concerns.The funds will also support students pursuing career certifications or military service.

Early applications can give students an advantage in college admissions, financial aid, and scholarship opportunities.

