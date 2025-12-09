Marietta buys back land once slated for IKEA development

MARIETTA, GA — Plans for an IKEA store in Marietta appear to be off the table for now, as city officials move to reclaim property once slated for the retail giant.

During a special called meeting, the Marietta City Council unanimously approved the purchase of two parcels of land along Franklin Gateway that had previously been sold to IKEA for development.

Council member Joseph Goldstein explained the move, saying, “The city originally sold the property to IKEA, we had sold just one of those two and then they acquired the other one, so this time we’re buying back the one we had as well as the additional land they had bought.”

City leaders have not announced specific redevelopment plans for the property.

Mayor Steve Tumlin said those details will come later, calling the land a valuable opportunity for the community. “Step 2 is coming over a period of time, this is a precious asset and we’re going to use it best for the community and look forward to working with it,” Tumlin said.

The parcels are located within Marietta city limits on Franklin Gateway.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.