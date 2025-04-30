Manager protects his employee from her husband who attacked her workplace in Marietta

MARIETTA, GA — In an update from an incident on Tuesday afternoon regarding a shooting at a business on Cobb Parkway, police in Marietta now say they’ve made an arrest.

After reviewing CCTV, Marietta police say 47-year-old Joao Batista Dossantos entered a business located at 450 Cobb Parkway North just around 4 p.m. and started verbally and physically attacking his wife who is an employee there.

Upon hearing the commotion, the manager arrived and confronted Dossantos. He tried to get Dossantos to leave and to prevent him from pushing his way further into the establishment after his wife.

The manager then drew his handgun and fired a warning shot one time at the ceiling to try to get Dossantos to finally comply and leave the property. Dossantos is in the Cobb County Jail on battery and family violence charges.

The manager is not facing charges.