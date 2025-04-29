Police investigate report of shots fired at business on Cobb Parkway in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — Multiple people were detained by police in Marietta after reports of gunshots fired at a business on Cobb Parkway on Tuesday.

According to Chuck McPhilamy with the Marietta Police Department, several people are being questioned about what happened. Officials add there is a language barrier because the people being questioned speak Portuguese.

Cobb Parkway near the North Marietta loop in the area has been reopened after shutting down.

No injuries have been reported.

This is an active investigation.