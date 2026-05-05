2 innocent bystanders shot in Atlanta

ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after a man and woman were shot in Atlanta late Monday evening.

Officers responded to the 600 block of Antone Street SW just before 10:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found the man and woman who both had multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to the hospital in a private vehicle and the woman was rushed to the hospital by an ambulance. The current extent of their injuries are unknown.

Investigators say a dispute outside the location escalated to the shooting.

“It appears the victims were not involved in the dispute but sustained gunshot wounds as bystanders,” Atlanta police said.

The shooting remains under investigation.