Man with knife killed by police blocks from the Republican National Convention

Officer Involved Shooting Near RNC Venue Authorities in Milwaukee are investigating after a Columbus, Ohio police officer shot and killed a person near the RNC venue in Milwaukee on Tuesday. (WDJT-TV)

MILWUAKEE, WI — Police have shot a man to death near the venue where the Republican National Convention is being held in Milwaukee, according to WISN.

The shooting happened near 14th and Vliet Street, which is about 1.2 miles from Fiserv Forum, which is the main RNC venue.

No officers were hurt. The officers involved were from Columbus, Ohio, according to our sister station WHIO.

According to WISN, two men were fighting and one pulled a knife. The man with the knife was shot by multiple officers and died at the scene, witnesses told the station.

Columbus police along with multiple officers from multiple jurisdictions worldwide are at the RNC to support Milwaukee police with security for the event.

It’s unclear if the incident is related to the RNC.

This is a developing story.

