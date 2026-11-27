FULTON COUNTY, GA — A 28-year-old man wanted in connection with a deadly crash on I-285 in January has been arrested at an Atlanta recreation center.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Atlanta Police Department tracked Kviontae Williams to the C.T. Martin Recreation Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, where he was planning to play basketball.

Officers blocked the exits inside the building and took Williams into custody without incident.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Williams was allegedly speeding and driving recklessly on wet roads along I-285 westbound in January when he struck the back of a tractor-trailer.

His vehicle then crashed into an abandoned car on the interstate, killing one of his passengers and seriously injuring another.

Authorities had been searching for Williams since the January crash.

Williams remains in custody and faces several charges.