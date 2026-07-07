Man wanted in connection to double homicide in metro Atlanta arrested

DECATUR, GA — A man wanted in connection to a double homicide in metro Atlanta last week has been arrested and faces multiple charges.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, U.S. Marshals Service and Clayton County Police Department, arrested 21-year-old Keyshun Webb.

Webb is accused of firing multiple shots into a home on Rockcliff Road, killing 13-year-old Demarcus Shirley and 45-year-old Chauncey Newman.

DeKalb County officials say several young boys were inside the home for a sleepover at the time of the shooting. No other people inside the home were injured.

“The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to ensuring individuals accused of violent crimes are located and brought into custody,” said DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox. “This arrest demonstrates the importance of strong partnerships between our Fugitive Unit and our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners. I commend the dedication and professionalism of everyone involved in safely locating this suspect and continuing our mission to seek justice for victims and their families.”

Webb faces 11 felony charges, including two counts of murder, eight counts of aggravated assault with a weapon and one count of cruelty to animals, according to DeKalb County officials.

He is currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.