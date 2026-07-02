Man and teen killed after shots fired into metro Atlanta home

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man and a teenage boy dead in DeKalb County on Thursday.

DeKalb County Police responded to a home on Rockcliff Road after reports of a shooting.

Police said shots were fired into the home.

Multiple people were inside the home at the time of the shooting and were not injured, according to police.

The victims are identified as 13-year-old Demarcus Shirley and 45-year-old Chauncey Newman.

Investigators did not immediately release additional details about what led up to the shooting.

The investigation remains active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DeKalb County Police.