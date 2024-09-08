Local

Man shot, killed by off-duty Rockdale County deputy in Newton County

Off-duty deputy shoots, kills man in Newton County (WSB-TV)

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Newton County are investigating a shooting involving an off-duty deputy from a nearby county on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say they were called to an apartment complex on Salem Glen Way at 2:14 p.m.

They say a man was firing shots in the area when an off-duty Rockdale County deputy returned fire.

The man was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting.

The deputy was not injured.


0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!