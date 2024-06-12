Man shot, killed after shooting at DEA, GBI agents serving search warrant at Clayton Co. home

CONLEY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting.

On Tuesday, around 6 a.m., US Drug Enforcement Administration, and Task Force officers conducted a federal search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Bag Pipe Place in Conley for drug offenses.

The DEA also had federal arrest warrants for the homeowner. According to the GBI, when agents went inside the home they spotted a man run into one of the rooms.

Officials said the man later appeared with a gun and began shooting at the agents. The GBI said agents returned fire and took cover inside the home.

Agents continued to hear gunshots coming from where the man was last seen but did not shoot back, according to authorities.

The GBI said agents then heard a single gunshot and later found the man with a gunshot wound.

Clayton County Fire pronounced him dead at the scene.

The man’s age and identity will be released once the next of kin is notified. An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab.

The GBI is performing an independent investigation.



