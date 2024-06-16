Man shot during attempted armed robbery while pumping gas in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating a shooting at a gas station that happened late Saturday night.

DKPD said an officer was flagged down about a person shot in the 4000 block of Glenwood Road.

The victim told police he was pumping gas when the suspect tried to rob him at gunpoint.

The suspect then shot the victim in the arm. That’s when he flagged down the officer.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police did not provide additional information on the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.



