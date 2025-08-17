Man sentenced to 24 years for cocaine trafficking in Buckhead

DALLAS, GA — A Dallas, Georgia man will spend more than two decades in federal prison after authorities discovered hundreds of pounds of cocaine inside a Buckhead condominium.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia says 55-year-old Mekael Desean Daniels was arrested in 2022 when investigators found nearly 250 pounds of cocaine, some fentanyl, and about $600,000 in drug proceeds at the condo.

Prosecutors say Daniels was using the property as a stash house and was preparing to deliver the cash to money launderers for a drug trafficking organization.

Investigators say Daniels played a role in moving drugs from Mexico to Atlanta. A federal judge sentenced him to just over 24 years in prison. Daniels has three prior federal drug trafficking convictions.

WSB’s Austin Eller contributed to this story