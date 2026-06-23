Man injured in southeast Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured at a home in southeast Atlanta.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Claire Drive and found a 44-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the man was alert, conscious and breathing when he was transported to the hospital. He was later taken to Grady Hospital in stable condition.

According to investigators, the victim was unable to provide information about a suspect or a possible motive for the shooting.

No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains active.