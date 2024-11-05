Local

Man hit, killed by vehicle trying to cross downtown Atlanta connector

By WSBTV

3-year-old on tricycle killed in shooting at family gathering in Buffalo (Andrew Sentipal/Andrew - stock.adobe.com)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday night.

Around 11:40 p.m., Atlanta officers were called to I-75/85 southbound and I-20 regarding a person hit by a vehicle.

When police arrived, they found a man lying in the road. He died at the scene.

The investigation revealed that the victim was hit and killed by a vehicle as he was trying to cross the interstate.

Authorities said the driver remained at the scene and was interviewed by the Accident Investigations Unit.

No charges are expected at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

The victim’s age and identity were not released.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!