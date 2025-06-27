Man, Georgia mother face cruelty, murder charges in death of infant son

ATLANTA, Ga. — A 28-year-old Georgia man and a 27-year-old mother were sentenced to prison in connection to the 2021 murder of her one-year-old son, District Attorney Susan K. Treadaway announced.

Last month, a Cherokee County jury found Gregory Farrell Davis of Waleska guilty of malice murder, felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree , and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.

In April 2021, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive baby inside a Waleska home. Cherokee Fire and Emergency Services rushed Jamie to the hospital, where he was declared brain dead on April 30.

Davis was caring for Jamie while Jamie’s mother, Amber Lynn Ellis was working. Ellis was also charged with two counts of cruelty to children in the second degree.

Davis was sentenced to life without parole plus 60 years, and Ellis was sentenced to 20 years with the first 10 in prison and the remainder on probation.

Georgia officials say “Jamie had acute injuries to his brain and neck consistent with abusive head trauma, commonly referred to as shaken baby syndrome.”

Medical experts testified that the infant had suffered severe abusive head trauma consistent with being violently shaken. Additional injuries included a subdural hemorrhage, retinal hemorrhages, neck ligament damage, a fractured rib, and broken vertebrae.

“These additional injuries demonstrated a pattern of chronic and systematic abuse, and the cause of death was determined to be acute and healing traumatic injuries to the head, neck, and torso,” investigators say.

“The chronic and unrelenting abuse inflicted on this innocent, defenseless baby shocks the conscience and warrants the harshest penalty Georgia law allows,” said Chief Assistant District Attorney Katie Gropper. “Jamie experienced unimaginable suffering in his short life. He was robbed of the opportunity to grow, learn, and lead a full and happy life because of the evil actions of the defendant.”

A member of Jamie’s family described him as “joyful, playful, and loved.”

“Jamie deserved to be loved. He deserved to be taken care of. He deserved to be in the care of someone who could do these things for him. Gregory Davis was entrusted to take care of Jamie and, instead, killed him,” the family member said.