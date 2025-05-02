Cherokee County man convicted in 2021 death of 1-year-old baby

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A Cherokee County jury has convicted a Waleska man of murdering a 1-year-old baby, following a nine-day trial that concluded this week.

Gregory Farrell Davis Jr., 27, was found guilty on multiple charges in the death of James “Jamie” Marco Palcio, including malice murder, felony murder, four counts of first-degree cruelty to children, and willful obstruction of law enforcement. The jury returned its verdict on May 1 after just one hour of deliberation.

According to the Cherokee County District Attorney’s Office, the case began on April 28, 2021, when deputies responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive baby at a home in Waleska. Davis, who was the only adult present, had been caring for the child while the boy’s mother was at work.

Medical experts testified that the infant had suffered severe abusive head trauma consistent with being violently shaken. Additional injuries included a subdural hemorrhage, retinal hemorrhages, neck ligament damage, a fractured rib, and broken vertebrae. The child was declared brain dead two days later, on April 30. An autopsy confirmed the cause of death as acute and healing traumatic injuries to the head, neck, and torso. The death was ruled a homicide.

Chief Superior Court Judge David L. Cannon Jr., who presided over the trial, will schedule sentencing at a later date.