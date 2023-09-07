Man in floating “hamster wheel” captured off Georgia coast after 3-day standoff with Coast Guard

ATLANTA — A man who said he was trying to cross the Atlantic in a homemade, floating “hamster wheel” has been arrested off the coast of Tybee Island.

Reza Baluchi, 51, of Florida, was captured about 70 miles off the Tybee coast in his vessel that looked like a giant hamster wheel.

The Coast Guard (USCG) came in contact with Baluchi on August 26 as he was trying to make the 5,000-mile trek from Florida to London, England.

That’s when the guard said Baluchi threatened to kill himself with a 12-inch knife and claimed he had a bomb on board.

“USCG officers believed this to be a valid threat, as they observed Baluchi holding wires in his hand,” court documents showed.

After two days, Baluchi admitted there was no bomb on board.

“The USCG Cutter Campbell launched a small boat to attempt to deliver food, water, and predictions of the incoming hurricane to Baluchi,” court documents said. “USCG officers again ordered Baluchi off the Vessel, but he again refused. It was then that Baluchi informed the USCG officers that the bomb was not real.”

A day later, Baluchi finally exited his “hamster wheel” and was taken into custody.

According to court documents, this was not Baluchi’s first voyage in the vessel.

“Prior to this incident, Baluchi attempted voyages in a similar homemade vessel in 2014, 2016, and 2021, all of which resulted in USCG intervention,” court documents said.

Baluchi now faces federal charges, including obstruction of a boarding and violation of a Captain of the Port order.

Baluchi’s Bond was set at $250,000. Part of his bond conditions include not going to the ocean or boarding a vessel on the ocean.

