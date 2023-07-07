Man fatally shot at southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA — The sister of a 24-year-old man recently gunned down in southwest Atlanta tells WSB he previously complained about all the crimes occurring near his new apartment.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in southwest Atlanta Thursday, where Chasin Homer was killed earlier this week.

Jones talked to Homer’s sister, Taqueria Barber, who said her brother’s death has put her on a mission to speak out about how gun violence destroys dreams and families. She said we need leaders to stop ignoring how Black men are killing each other every day and work to change the narrative that drugs and guns are cool.

Barber said her brother, who was killed on July 4, loved his family and had big dreams after graduating from Atlanta Technical College.

“Fourth of July will never be the same. Let’s just say that,” Barber said. “You hear about this a lot, but never in a million years would you think it will happen to your people. It hits different.”

Barber said her brother had recently moved into the apartments from Fairburn, and realized immediately it wasn’t a safe area.

“He would tell me every day, ‘These boys did something again. Somebody shot someone again. I’m tired of this,’” Barber said. “I’m just... You know we have to make a change.”

Barber added, “I have a message that I want all these young people to know: Don’t fight fire with fire. It’s an unending cycle,” Barber said. “Think before you act. Because after you act, that’s it. You’ve made a choice.”

She wants young people to know gangs and drugs aren’t the answer, no matter what music and the media tell you.

“There’s two paths you can take. You don’t have to take this path,” Barber said. “And because you took this path, someone’s life was affected.”

No one has been arrested in Homer’s death.

©2023 Cox Media Group