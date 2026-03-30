Man dies after house fire in Paulding County, investigation underway

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — An investigation is underway after a 35-year-old man was killed in a house fire in Paulding County.

Paulding County Fire & Rescue crews responded to a residential fire early Sunday morning at a home on Mt. Tabor Church Road in Dallas.

Officials say units were dispatched a little after 5am for a reported structure fire. An off-duty Cobb County police officer stopped at the scene minutes later and reported the home was fully involved in flames. The officer was told someone was believed to be trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and confirmed heavy fire conditions throughout the home. Crews began fire suppression efforts and searched the residence.

Firefighters located the victim in a bedroom about four minutes after arriving on scene. The man was removed from the home and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office has been requested to assist, which is standard procedure in fires involving a fatality.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for a family and our community,” said Fire Chief Garrett Brubaker.

“Our crews worked under extremely difficult conditions to locate and remove the victim as quickly as possible. We ask that you keep this family in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.” Brubaker said.

Officials are also reminding residents to make sure their homes are equipped with working smoke alarms.