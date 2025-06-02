Man dead, woman seriously injured after domestic dispute and SWAT standoff in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — A violent domestic dispute in Cherokee County ended with a man dead and a woman seriously injured following a SWAT standoff near Lake Allatoona.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home on Still Lake Drive in Acworth Sunday afternoon. When they arrived, they found a woman in the cul-de-sac suffering from multiple stab wounds. She was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.

Investigators say the man involved in the dispute barricaded himself inside the home for several hours. A drone was eventually deployed to safely enter the residence, where deputies found the man dead from an apparent self-inflicted injury.

The names of those involved have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story