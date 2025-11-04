Local

Man dead after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

By WSB Radio News Staff
Man dead after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex (Jack - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — One person is dead Monday afternoon after a shooting on at an apartment complex on North Hairston Road in DeKalb County.

DeKalb police officers said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the apartment complex on the 1400 block of North Hairston Road.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and that they were involved in an argument that escalated into a shooting.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival.

Officers say there’s no threat to the community, but the search for the suspect continues.

Top Stories
0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!