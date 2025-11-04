Man dead after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — One person is dead Monday afternoon after a shooting on at an apartment complex on North Hairston Road in DeKalb County.

DeKalb police officers said they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds at the apartment complex on the 1400 block of North Hairston Road.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Authorities believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and that they were involved in an argument that escalated into a shooting.

The suspect fled prior to police arrival.

Officers say there’s no threat to the community, but the search for the suspect continues.