Man charged with murdering girlfriend at Sandy Springs apartment

Mamadi Tambajang

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man was arrested after he turned himself in for murdering his girlfriend in Sandy Springs earlier this week.

Just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Mamadi Tambajang walked into the Sandy Springs Police Department and confessed to the murder of his girlfriend.

Tambajang told police he assaulted his girlfriend at her apartment and that she was unresponsive.

Officers then went to check on the woman and found her dead. She has not been identified.

Tambajang was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

