Man charged in shooting that left roommate critically injured in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA — A Forsyth County man was critically injured after being shot multiple times at a home in south Forsyth County on Wednesday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded shortly before 8 p.m. to a 911 call at a residence on Shiloh Road, where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, officials said.

Authorities said deputies provided emergency medical aid at the scene before the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital. The victim remains in critical condition, officials said.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 35-year-old Jose Luis Delgado Mendoza, a roommate of the victim.

Authorities found Mendoza less than 24 hours later near Redi Road in central Forsyth County. He was later arrested.

“During the investigation, detectives were notified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that Mendoza does not appear to be legally present in the United States. Federal authorities are conducting a separate inquiry regarding his immigration status,” Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

He was charged with aggravated assault. Officials said additional charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Mendoza is being held in the Forsyth County Jail.

“Our deputies, detectives, crime scene personnel, fugitive unit deputies, dispatchers, and support staff worked tirelessly to identify and apprehend this suspect in less than 24 hours,” Freeman said. “I am extremely proud of the professionalism, teamwork, and dedication displayed by everyone involved while continuing to focus on the care and well-being of the victim and his family.”

Officials said the investigation remains active. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 770-781-2222.