Man caught trafficking nearly $1 million worth of weed along I-75

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now behind bars after deputies say he was caught trafficking marijuana on Interstate 75.

Around midnight on Monday, Peach County deputies performed a traffic stop on I-75 southbound on a pickup truck with a camper shell.

While searching the truck, authorities said they discovered 453 pounds of weed wrapped in shrink-wrapped bags inside the camper shell.

Peach County officials said the marijuana has a street value of $2,000 a pound totaling $906,000.

The driver, 34-year-old Jia Bin Zhang, of Norman, Oklahoma, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.

Zhang is currently being held at the Peach County Jail with no bond.

