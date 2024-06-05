Man caught trafficking nearly $1 million worth of weed along I-75

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A man is now behind bars after deputies say he was caught trafficking marijuana on Interstate 75.
Around midnight on Monday, Peach County deputies performed a traffic stop on I-75 southbound on a pickup truck with a camper shell.
While searching the truck, authorities said they discovered 453 pounds of weed wrapped in shrink-wrapped bags inside the camper shell.
Peach County officials said the marijuana has a street value of $2,000 a pound totaling $906,000.
The driver, 34-year-old Jia Bin Zhang, of Norman, Oklahoma, was arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.
Zhang is currently being held at the Peach County Jail with no bond.
