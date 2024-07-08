Man arrested for kidnapping, child molestation in Athens after series of hit-and-run crashes

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens police are accusing a Lawrenceville man of kidnapping and molesting a child.

Just before 5 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of Highland Park Drive about a reported kidnapping.

During their investigation, officers found the suspect’s vehicle on Westchester Drive after a series of hit-and-run crashes.

The child was found by officers and taken to the hospital.

Police arrested Jehron Keys, 19, and charged him with kidnapping, child molestation, statutory rape, reckless driving, three counts of hit-and-run, failure to maintain lane, and unsafe tires.

Their investigation is ongoing.

If you have information about this case, police ask you to email Detective Shapland at dara.shapland@accgov.com or call 762-400-7198.