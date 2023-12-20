Man arrested at Coweta sporting goods store for loading gun he wanted to purchase, deputies say

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after he went inside a store and loaded a gun he planned on purchasing, according to a metro sheriff’s office.

On Friday, Coweta County deputies were called to the Academy Sports on Bullsboro Drive.

When deputies arrived, they learned a man later identified as, Michael Boutte, went inside the store to the gun section and tried to place a loaded magazine into a weapon he wanted to purchase.

Authorities said an employee took the gun away from Boutte and told him to leave.

The sheriff’s office said Boutte went to the front door, but then refused to leave. Deputies said employees asked Boutte to leave again, but he continuously refused.

Boutte reportedly told authorities ‘it was cold outside and he was not leaving.’

Deputies later placed Boutte in handcuffs and arrested. Officials seized Boutte’s magazine and 11 .380 bullets.

He was transported to the Coweta County Jail and charged with obstruction and criminal trespass.

