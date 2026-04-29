Metro Atlanta police search for victims in odometer tampering scheme

MARIETTA, GA — A metro Atlanta police department is searching for potential victims after a man was accused of altering vehicle odometers and reselling the cars for more than their value.

Marietta Police Department said officers have arrested Albert Constantin in connection with the scheme.

Constantin has been charged with four counts related to altering vehicle odometers and selling the vehicles above their actual value.

Police investigators believe the activity has been happening for at least the past two years.

“We know he has been in the area doing this for at least the past two years. If you purchased a vehicle from him, pull a CARFAX report and compare the mileage,” police said.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have purchased a vehicle from Constantin to check their records and verify mileage.

Officials said anyone who believes their vehicle’s odometer was altered is urged to contact Marietta Police Detective Randall.