Man admits to setting nail salon on fire in Woodstock

WOOSTOCK, GA — Cherokee County prosecutors say a Vietnamese national admits to intentionally setting fire to a nail salon in Woodstock in 2021.

Cang Thanh Luu, 48, of Gwinnett entered a negotiated guilty plea to arson in the 2nd degree and criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree.

He’ll serve a five year sentence for setting fire to Nick’s Nails on Highway 92 with the first three years in prison and the remainder on probation.

Prosecutors say he’ll be deported once he’s released from prison.

Lou is also ordered to pay more than $382,000 in restitution.