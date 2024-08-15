Man accused of using AR rifle in road rage shooting near Gwinnett County school

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is accused of hanging out of a window while firing an AR-15-style rifle into a moving car during a road rage shooting on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened while parents were bringing their kids to a nearby school in Lilburn.

Parents said they are relieved that none of the 13 bullets fired from the rifle actually hit anyone, especially not any of the children across the street.

“It was at least eight rounds that I heard, and they were fast,” neighbor Edie Krakowiak said. “It was too fast to be a regular rifle. I knew that.”

The shooting happened as Krkowiak and other families were getting ready Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. off Lilburn Stone Mountain Road.