Local

Man accused of using AR rifle in road rage shooting near Gwinnett County school

By WSBTV

Bullet hole in window

By WSBTV

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is accused of hanging out of a window while firing an AR-15-style rifle into a moving car during a road rage shooting on Thursday morning.

The shooting happened while parents were bringing their kids to a nearby school in Lilburn.

Parents said they are relieved that none of the 13 bullets fired from the rifle actually hit anyone, especially not any of the children across the street.

“It was at least eight rounds that I heard, and they were fast,” neighbor Edie Krakowiak said. “It was too fast to be a regular rifle. I knew that.”

The shooting happened as Krkowiak and other families were getting ready Tuesday morning around 7:30 a.m. off Lilburn Stone Mountain Road.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!