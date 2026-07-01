Man accused of threatening taxi driver with knife in metro Atlanta arrested

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police have arrested a man accused of threatening a taxi driver with a knife in May.

According to police, a taxi driver picked up 24-year-old Dimas Adalberto Rodas Hercules on May 10 and drove him to the 1500 block of Shenta Oak Drive in Norcross.

Police said Hercules paid only part of the fare and told the driver he was going inside to get the rest of the money.

When the man did not return, the taxi driver went to the front door to ask about the remaining fare, according to police.

Police said Hercules then came outside holding a pole in one hand and a knife in the other before threatening the driver.

The driver left the area and called police.

Hercules was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit a felony.