Man accused of running drug, weapons operation from Georgia jail sentenced to prison

A man who was previously deported has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for directing a drug and weapons trafficking operation from a Georgia jail cell.

U.S. Attorney Theodore Hertzberg said Servando Corona Penaloza orchestrated the distribution of more than 1,000 kilograms of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Prosecutors said Penaloza also coordinated the purchase of military-style weapons used by Mexican cartels.

Officials said the operation continued while Penaloza was in custody.

Fourteen other members of the organization have been convicted and sentenced in connection with the case.

Two additional defendants are awaiting sentencing, officials said.