Man accused in road rage incident turns himself in

KENNESAW, GA — An Acworth man has turned himself in to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center after police identified him as the suspect in an aggressive road rage incident captured on video.

Kennesaw Police say 46-year-old Richard Craven was identified after officers received several tips following the release of surveillance video on social media.

The video shows a man hitting the driver’s side door of a truck multiple times while the vehicles were stopped at a red light near North Main Street and Jiles Road, according to police.

Kennesaw Police spokesperson David Buchanan said the damage to the vehicle led to one of the charges filed against Craven.

“It was dents on the door, that’s where the criminal damage in the second degree charge comes in because damages exceeding $500,” Buchanan said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Craven is a practicing lawyer in the Atlanta area.

Police obtained warrants for Craven, who later turned himself in.

He is charged with criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.