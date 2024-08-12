Local

Man accused of pointing gun at victim, stealing cash from Atlanta Pizza Hut

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have released video of a man they said robbed a Pizza Hut last month.

Just after 11 a.m. on July 21, officers were called to the Pizza Hut on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta regarding a robbery.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a person who said that an unidentified man came inside the store and pointed a gun, while demanding cash from the register.

The victim told APD that while demanding the money the suspect reached into the cash register and stole around $90 before running away.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned man wearing a black jacket with black pants, black shoes, and a black ski mask.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online, or text CSA to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

