Man accused of exploiting, trafficking elderly victim after missing persons report

COBB COUNTY, GA — A 26-year-old Acworth man is facing charges after investigators said he exploited and trafficked an elderly victim who had been reported missing by family members.

Detectives said Tyler Washington moved the elderly man and isolated him from his family during the investigation.

Investigators also said Washington used the victim’s vehicle and debit card to make several unauthorized transactions.

Washington is charged with exploiting and trafficking an elderly person.

He is being held in the Cobb County jail without bond.