Man accused of driving on wrong side of road arrested after fleeing police twice

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — Gwinnett County police have arrested a man they say fled from officers on two separate occasions before he was taken into custody.

According to police, officers first encountered Demetrius Gibson after pulling him over for driving on the wrong side of the road. Authorities said Gibson drove away from the stop and nearly struck an officer while fleeing. The encounter was captured on body camera video.

DASHCAM: Gwinnett County PD suspect uncooperative (Gwinnett County PD)

Police said they located Gibson a week later at a restaurant, where he again attempted to run from officers.

Authorities said Gibson ran into another officer during the encounter and also tried to flee after he had been handcuffed.

Police said a large quantity of drugs was found inside Gibson’s vehicle.

Gibson remains in the Gwinnett County Jail and is facing more than a dozen charges, including assault on a police officer.