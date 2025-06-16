Major service changes hit metro Atlanta commuter bus routes

ATLANTA — Commuters in metro Atlanta should expect significant changes starting Monday June 16, as the state’s Xpress bus service takes over several county-run routes and implements a major overhaul of operations.

The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, which operates Xpress, is reducing service following a $4 million cut in state funding and a directive from lawmakers to streamline transit options. The changes include the elimination of 13 routes and the closure of nine park-and-ride lots across the region.

In addition to the route cuts, the frequency of bus pickups will be reduced by 50% to 75%, impacting riders who rely on commuter buses to travel into Georgia’s major job centers.

Officials say the adjustments are necessary due to a continued decline in ridership that began during the COVID-19 pandemic and has not fully recovered.

Commuters are encouraged to check updated schedules and plan ahead as the new service changes go into effect.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story