Major metro Atlanta mall is now almost gone. Here’s what comes next

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A major metro Atlanta mall has been nearly demolished to make way for a brand new live-work-play development.

Only a few sections of North DeKalb Mall, formerly Market Square, are left as developers pave the way for Lulah Hills, a $843 million mixed-use development that will include restaurants and shops along with parks and trails. Developers also have plans for 1,700 apartments and condos, 100 townhomes and a 150-room hotel.

Much of the property has been razed to the ground. The original Rich’s building is still standing.

North DeKalb Mall opened in 1965 as metro Atlanta’s first fully enclosed shopping mall. The mall couldn’t survive the pandemic and it shut down in 2020 followed by the single stores on the outside of the mall in 2023.

In June, DeKalb leaders and teams from the development company EDENS held a demolition ceremony to show “gratitude and love for its past.”

The first phase of construction of Lulah Hills is set to be completed in 2025.